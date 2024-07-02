Mets play the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

New York Mets (41-41, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (39-45, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Tuesday,…

New York Mets (41-41, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (39-45, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (5-3, 3.89 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Nationals: DJ Herz (1-2, 5.48 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -139, Nationals +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Washington is 39-45 overall and 17-20 at home. The Nationals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .305.

New York has a 20-16 record in road games and a 41-41 record overall. The Mets have gone 21-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Mets are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 20 doubles, five triples and 13 home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 12-for-43 with four doubles, two triples and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .258 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mets: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (forearm), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

