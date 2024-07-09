Mets host the Nationals to open 3-game series

Washington Nationals (42-49, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (44-45, third in the NL East) New York;…

Washington Nationals (42-49, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (44-45, third in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (7-6, 2.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Quintana (3-5, 4.22 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -133, Nationals +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets open a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

New York is 44-45 overall and 21-25 at home. The Mets are 22-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Washington has a 22-25 record on the road and a 42-49 record overall. The Nationals have a 19-38 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Mets are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 26 doubles and 15 home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 12-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 14 home runs, 29 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .279 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 14-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .217 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .270 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.