Cardinals take on the Nationals after Arenado’s 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (46-41, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (41-47, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Saturday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (46-41, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (41-47, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Lance Lynn (4-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-7, 3.67 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -128, Cardinals +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Washington Nationals after Nolan Arenado had four hits against the Nationals on Friday.

Washington has a 41-47 record overall and a 19-22 record at home. The Nationals have a 27-12 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has a 22-23 record on the road and a 46-41 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 21-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads Washington with 13 home runs while slugging .498. Luis Garcia is 12-for-37 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Gorman ranks second on the Cardinals with 25 extra base hits (eight doubles and 17 home runs). Willson Contreras is 8-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.