Cardinals bring 2-1 series lead over Nationals into game 4

St. Louis Cardinals (47-42, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (42-48, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-7, 5.19 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (5-4, 3.61 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -113, Cardinals -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 20-23 at home and 42-48 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

St. Louis is 47-42 overall and 23-24 in road games. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 44 RBI for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 10-for-33 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Gorman leads St. Louis with 17 home runs while slugging .423. Willson Contreras is 11-for-37 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .264 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

