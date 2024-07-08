Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Cardinals bring 2-1 series…

Cardinals bring 2-1 series lead over Nationals into game 4

The Associated Press

July 8, 2024, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (47-42, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (42-48, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-7, 5.19 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (5-4, 3.61 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -113, Cardinals -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 20-23 at home and 42-48 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

St. Louis is 47-42 overall and 23-24 in road games. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 44 RBI for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 10-for-33 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Gorman leads St. Louis with 17 home runs while slugging .423. Willson Contreras is 11-for-37 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .264 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up