Rockies and Nationals play to decide series winner

The Associated Press

June 23, 2024, 4:00 AM

Washington Nationals (37-39, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-50, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (5-6, 3.24 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -111, Rockies -108; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Colorado has a 27-50 record overall and a 16-23 record at home. Rockies hitters have a collective .398 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Washington is 37-39 overall and 20-20 in road games. The Nationals are 28-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 17 doubles and 14 home runs for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 14-for-37 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 12 home runs, 18 walks and 39 RBI while hitting .273 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 13-for-42 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .291 batting average, 8.19 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adael Amador: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (calf), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

