Padres play the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

Washington Nationals (38-40, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (42-41, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-6, 3.49 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Padres: Adam Mazur (0-2, 7.27 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -122, Nationals +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

San Diego has gone 22-22 in home games and 42-41 overall. The Padres are 37-16 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Washington has a 38-40 record overall and a 21-21 record on the road. The Nationals have gone 7-12 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Luis Garcia has 12 doubles and seven home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 13-for-44 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .255 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

