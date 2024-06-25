Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Padres play the Nationals…

Padres play the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

June 25, 2024, 4:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (38-40, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (42-41, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-6, 3.49 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Padres: Adam Mazur (0-2, 7.27 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -122, Nationals +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

San Diego has gone 22-22 in home games and 42-41 overall. The Padres are 37-16 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Washington has a 38-40 record overall and a 21-21 record on the road. The Nationals have gone 7-12 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Luis Garcia has 12 doubles and seven home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 13-for-44 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .255 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up