Nationals visit the Padres to open 3-game series

The Associated Press

June 24, 2024, 4:01 AM

Washington Nationals (38-39, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (41-41, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-7, 5.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Padres: Matt Waldron (5-6, 3.46 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -220, Nationals +181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Washington Nationals to begin a three-game series.

San Diego is 41-41 overall and 21-22 in home games. The Padres rank fourth in the NL with 88 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Washington has a 21-20 record in road games and a 38-39 record overall. The Nationals are 7-11 in games decided by one run.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 14 home runs while slugging .468. Jackson Merrill is 12-for-34 with a double, five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads Washington with 12 home runs while slugging .496. Lane Thomas is 13-for-42 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb), Fernando Tatis Jr.: day-to-day (tricep), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

