Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals open 3-game series…

Nationals open 3-game series against the Marlins

The Associated Press

June 14, 2024, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (23-45, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (32-36, third in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (5-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Miami Marlins to start a three-game series.

Washington has a 13-17 record at home and a 32-36 record overall. The Nationals have gone 6-10 in games decided by one run.

Miami has an 11-20 record in road games and a 23-45 record overall. The Marlins have a 16-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Nationals are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia leads the Nationals with a .268 batting average, and has 11 doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 28 RBI. Jesse Winker is 13-for-31 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 RBI for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 11-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Marlins: 2-8, .215 batting average, 5.62 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up