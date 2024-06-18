Live Radio
Nationals host the Diamondbacks to open 3-game series

The Associated Press

June 18, 2024, 4:01 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (35-36, third in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (1-5, 6.70 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (5-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -117, Diamondbacks -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Washington is 35-36 overall and 16-17 at home. The Nationals have a 25-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona has gone 16-19 on the road and 35-37 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 15-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads Washington with 11 home runs while slugging .477. Lane Thomas is 13-for-37 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a .283 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 28 walks and 39 RBI. Kevin Newman is 13-for-31 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .264 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .282 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jesse Winker: day-to-day (knee), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

