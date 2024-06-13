Nationals bring 5-game win streak into matchup with the Tigers

Washington Nationals (32-35, third in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-35, fourth in the AL Central) Detroit; Thursday, 1:10…

Washington Nationals (32-35, third in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-35, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-7, 6.15 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Tigers: Casey Mize (1-4, 4.73 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -150, Nationals +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will attempt to continue a five-game win streak with a victory against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 32-35 overall and 15-19 at home. The Tigers have a 14-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Washington has gone 19-18 in road games and 32-35 overall. The Nationals have gone 17-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 29 RBI for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 7-for-24 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads Washington with 11 home runs while slugging .472. Lane Thomas is 10-for-37 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .207 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.