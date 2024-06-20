Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals and Diamondbacks meet…

Nationals and Diamondbacks meet to determine series winner

The Associated Press

June 20, 2024, 4:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks (36-38, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (36-37, third in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (4-5, 5.49 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-5, 3.24 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -139, Diamondbacks +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Washington is 36-37 overall and 17-18 in home games. The Nationals have a 6-10 record in games decided by one run.

Arizona has a 36-38 record overall and a 17-20 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have an 11-7 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .271 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 14-for-40 with five doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a .282 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 28 walks and 42 RBI. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-38 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .264 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .292 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (undisclosed), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up