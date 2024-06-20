Nationals and Diamondbacks meet to determine series winner

Arizona Diamondbacks (36-38, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (36-37, third in the NL East) Washington; Thursday, 1:05…

Arizona Diamondbacks (36-38, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (36-37, third in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (4-5, 5.49 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-5, 3.24 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -139, Diamondbacks +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Washington is 36-37 overall and 17-18 in home games. The Nationals have a 6-10 record in games decided by one run.

Arizona has a 36-38 record overall and a 17-20 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have an 11-7 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .271 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 14-for-40 with five doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a .282 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 28 walks and 42 RBI. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-38 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .264 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .292 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (undisclosed), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

