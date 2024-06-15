Live Radio
Marlins bring road losing streak into matchup against the Nationals

The Associated Press

June 15, 2024, 4:01 AM

Miami Marlins (23-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (33-36, third in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-7, 5.37 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Nationals: DJ Herz (0-1, 6.48 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -120, Marlins +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will attempt to break their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 33-36 overall and 14-17 at home. The Nationals have an 18-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami has a 23-46 record overall and an 11-21 record on the road. The Marlins have a 10-33 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Nationals hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia leads the Nationals with a .272 batting average, and has 11 doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 28 RBI. C.J. Abrams is 12-for-40 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 13 doubles and 11 home runs for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 10-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by one run

Marlins: 2-8, .216 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

