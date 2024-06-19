Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series lead over Nationals into game 2

Arizona Diamondbacks (36-37, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (35-37, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday, 4:05…

Arizona Diamondbacks (36-37, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (35-37, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (3-5, 4.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-7, 5.84 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -161, Nationals +136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 35-37 record overall and a 16-18 record at home. The Nationals are 24-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 17-19 in road games and 36-37 overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 12 doubles and five home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 12-for-37 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 15 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs while hitting .286 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 11-for-45 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .260 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .300 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.