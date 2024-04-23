Live Radio
Nationals host the Dodgers to open 3-game series

The Associated Press

April 23, 2024, 4:01 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (13-11, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (10-11, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: James Paxton (2-0, 2.81 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-3, 8.06 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -207, Nationals +172; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a three-game series.

Washington is 10-11 overall and 4-5 at home. The Nationals have a 7-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 13-11 record overall and a 4-3 record on the road. The Dodgers are 12-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has four doubles, three triples, six home runs and 12 RBI for the Nationals. Jesse Winker is 13-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has six doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 15-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers: 3-7, .233 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (illness), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

