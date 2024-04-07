Gore pitches into 6th inning as Nationals defeat Phillies 3-2 to avoid series sweep

MacKenzie Gore pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

WASHINGTON (AP) — MacKenzie Gore pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

Lane Thomas stole three bases and scored the go-ahead run as Washington stopped a three-game slide. Thomas, Joey Meneses and Ildemaro Vargas each had two hits.

Washington has won seven consecutive one-run games against Philadelphia dating to last season. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it is the Nationals’ longest streak of one-run victories against an opponent since the franchise moved from Montreal before the 2005 season.

Gore (1-0) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings to defeat Philadelphia for the first time in six outings against the Phillies.

“If he can keep his misses close to the zone, it’s tough to lay off of,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “His ball has that late ride to it. When he does that and he’s around the plate, he can throw the ball up and he can throw the ball down. When he mixes in his changeups and his curveball, he’s pretty nasty.”

Edmundo Sosa accounted for Philadelphia’s damage against Gore, opening the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the second and connecting for a solo homer in the fifth.

Washington’s bullpen worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Jordan Weems replaced Gore and retired each of his four batters, and Hunter Harvey pitched a 1-2-3 eighth. Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his third save in four attempts.

“They’re good and we use them a lot,” Gore said. “They were great today.”

Finnegan was aided by Jesse Winker’s leaping grab of Trea Turner’s liner to the left-field wall leading off the ninth.

Philadelphia starter Cristopher Sánchez (0-1) departed a 2-2 game with two men on in the fifth, and Yunior Marte loaded the bases with a walk to Meneses. Riley Adams followed with a sacrifice fly that drove in Thomas.

Sánchez yielded six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

“Walked three guys, which is uncharacteristic of him,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “Command was a little bit off today. Didn’t really have his changeup with depth. I just think he was getting behind they were just sitting on it.”

Washington’s Luis García Jr. hit an RBI single in the second, and Meneses drove in Thomas with a single in the third.

“It’s early,” Thomas said. “Obviously, we can play with these teams, so I think going forward we’re going to get better.”

Former Nationals slugger Bryce Harper, who signed with Philadelphia before the 2019 season, was booed before each plate appearance as he customarily is in Washington. Harper went 1 for 4.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: SS CJ Abrams (bone bruise on left pinkie finger) was out of the lineup for the second consecutive day.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Spencer Turnbull (1-0, 0.00 ERA) faces St. Louis on Monday as Philadelphia’s road trip continues.

Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (1-0, 3.38 ERA) starts Monday at San Francisco as Washington begins a three-city, nine-game West Coast trip.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.