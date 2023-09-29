Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals visit the Braves…

Nationals visit the Braves to start 3-game series

The Associated Press

September 29, 2023, 4:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (69-90, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (103-56, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (6-10, 5.55 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Braves: Allan Winans (1-2, 4.33 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -285, Nationals +232; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 103-56 record overall and a 51-27 record in home games. Braves hitters have a collective .502 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Washington is 69-90 overall and 35-43 in road games. The Nationals are 21-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Braves are up 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has 30 doubles, four triples, 33 home runs and 107 RBI for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 15-for-43 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 35 doubles, three triples and 27 home runs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 14-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .268 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (finger blister), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Travis Blankenhorn: 10-Day IL (foot), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up