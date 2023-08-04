Live Radio
Reds host the Nationals on 5-game home win streak

The Associated Press

August 4, 2023, 4:00 AM

Washington Nationals (46-63, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-52, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (7-11, 5.14 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (6-7, 5.31 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -185, Nationals +157; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals.

Cincinnati has a 59-52 record overall and a 28-26 record at home. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

Washington is 24-29 in road games and 46-63 overall. The Nationals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Reds have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 42 extra base hits (23 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs). Elly De La Cruz is 11-for-44 with a double, a triple, four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with 16 home runs while slugging .464. Joey Meneses is 12-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .243 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

