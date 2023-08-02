Nationals and Brewers meet to decide series winner

Milwaukee Brewers (58-50, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (45-63, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday, 1:05…

Milwaukee Brewers (58-50, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (45-63, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Wade Miley (0-0); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.42 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -133, Nationals +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Washington has a 21-34 record at home and a 45-63 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks third in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 58-50 record overall and a 29-26 record in road games. The Brewers are 20-9 in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 12-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 16 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI while hitting .286 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 12-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.76 ERA, even run differential

Brewers: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (lat), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.