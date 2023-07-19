Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Suzuki leads Cubs against…

Suzuki leads Cubs against the Nationals after 4-hit game

The Associated Press

July 19, 2023, 4:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (38-57, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (44-50, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.42 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -166, Nationals +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Washington Nationals after Seiya Suzuki’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Chicago has a 23-25 record at home and a 44-50 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington is 23-25 in road games and 38-57 overall. The Nationals are 14-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Nationals are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 19 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 17-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has a .293 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 24 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs. C.J. Abrams is 14-for-40 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .263 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Christopher Morel: day-to-day (neck), Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up