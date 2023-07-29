Live Radio
Nationals play the Mets looking to stop road losing streak

The Associated Press

July 29, 2023, 3:58 AM

Washington Nationals (43-61, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (49-54, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-11, 5.09 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 5.82 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -167, Nationals +142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they play the New York Mets.

New York is 49-54 overall and 25-22 in home games. The Mets are fifth in the NL with 128 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Washington has a 43-61 record overall and a 23-28 record on the road. The Nationals have a 30-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the 10th time this season. The Mets are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 22 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 62 RBI while hitting .228 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 12-for-38 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has a .287 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 26 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs. Keibert Ruiz is 14-for-36 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

