Nationals and Rockies play, winner secures 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (40-61, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (42-59, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-1, 5.49 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (3-5, 5.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Nationals -136, Rockies +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Washington has gone 19-33 at home and 42-59 overall. The Nationals have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

Colorado has a 17-35 record on the road and a 40-61 record overall. The Rockies are 15-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 16 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI while hitting .293 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 15-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 15-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .276 batting average, 6.91 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), C.J. Cron: day-to-day (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.