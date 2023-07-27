Live Radio
Mets host the Nationals in first of 4-game series

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 4:00 AM

Washington Nationals (43-59, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (47-54, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-8, 3.45 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.27 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -198, Nationals +166; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Washington Nationals to open a four-game series.

New York is 23-22 at home and 47-54 overall. The Mets have a 34-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Washington is 23-26 on the road and 43-59 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .403 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Nationals are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has a .260 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 17 doubles, four triples and 15 home runs. Pete Alonso is 10-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has a .293 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 26 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs. Keibert Ruiz is 14-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .219 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by four runs

Nationals: 6-4, .263 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

