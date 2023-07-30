Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Mets face the Nationals…

Mets face the Nationals leading series 2-1

The Associated Press

July 30, 2023, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (44-61, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (49-55, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.47 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Mets: Justin Verlander (5-5, 3.24 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -269, Nationals +219; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

New York has a 49-55 record overall and a 25-23 record at home. The Mets have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .401.

Washington has a 24-28 record in road games and a 44-61 record overall. The Nationals have gone 31-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has nine doubles, two triples and 30 home runs for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 10-for-37 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with a .286 batting average, and has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 55 RBI. Keibert Ruiz is 14-for-36 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up