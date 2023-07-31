Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Brewers aim to break…

Brewers aim to break road losing streak, take on the Nationals

The Associated Press

July 31, 2023, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (57-49, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (44-62, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (3-5, 5.09 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -200, Nationals +168; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Washington Nationals looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Washington has a 44-62 record overall and a 20-33 record in home games. The Nationals are 31-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has a 28-25 record on the road and a 57-49 record overall. The Brewers are 36-15 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 55 RBI for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 11-for-40 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .286 batting average, and has 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI. William Contreras is 12-for-41 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (lat), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up