Nationals open 3-game series against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (29-43, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (27-43, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (3-5, 4.64 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -155, Nationals +132; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Washington has gone 12-24 at home and 27-43 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .261, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

St. Louis is 29-43 overall and 16-22 in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .422 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas ranks second on the Nationals with 30 extra base hits (17 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs). Stone Garrett is 5-for-27 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 12 home runs, 40 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .287 for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-43 with three doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .241 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (thumb), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

