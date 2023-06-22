Nationals manager Martinez ejected, kicks dirt and crouches behind plate

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the fifth inning of Thursday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, then kicked dirt near the plate and crouched in response to being tossed by crew chief Doug Eddings.

Dave Martinez is ejected and gets his money's worth. pic.twitter.com/ZqUIchECoC — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) June 22, 2023

“I’m going to protect my players, and that’s all there is to it,” Martinez said after the Nationals’ 5-3 loss. “In that moment, it’s crucial. He takes a pitch and does a good job, and maybe he gets the next pitch. Who knows? Maybe he gets a base it and we’re back in the ball game. It’s just a tough situation.”

Washington has lost 14 of 17 and just completed a 1-6 homestand.

Martinez was irked when shortstop CJ Abrams took a called third strike ending the fourth on a pitch that replays showed was low. The strikeout came with runners on first and second and the Nationals trailing 2-1.

The Washington manager was then angered when Eddings called a ball on starter Jake Irvin’s first pitch to Carson Kelly with one out in the fifth.

“They’re not perfect,” Martinez said. “Neither is anybody else, and those things will happen. It’s when it happens. That’s the thing that really frustrates me a lot. In crucial situations, you have to bear down. Nobody’s perfect. I don’t expect anybody to be perfect. In situations where it’s meaningful, you really have to bear down and get it right.”

Eddings appeared to respond to shouting from the Nationals’ dugout, prompting Martinez to come out and argue. Martinez then left to go back to the dugout.

“Get it right!” Martinez said on the way back, adding a profanity.

“All right, you’re done,” Eddings replied as Martinez stormed back toward the plate.

Martinez, who was ejected for the first time this season, then kicked dirt away from the plate and got down on the ground to illustrate his view of Eddings’ strike zone.

“That’s Davey standing up for guys that have been working really, really hard to right this ship,” Irvin said. “He’s our leader, man. When a guy comes out and battles for us like that, it’s motivational. We see how much he cares and we’re going to keep working hard, that’s for sure.”

Martinez said his greatest concern in the moment was the effect the initial call could have on Abrams, a second-year player who struck out looking three times,

“I’m more worried about him because he’s doing everything right,” Martinez said. “That’s what kind of got me heated. I screamed for a little bit there beforehand and when it was over, the next inning started and I was good. I was like ‘Hey, let’s play baseball, we’re still in the game.’ Then, as you guys could see, things got a little bit heated up and that led to me doing a plank on the field.”

Arizona watched from its dugout.

“I love Davey,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “The guys were giving me a hard time, that I need to get on the field and belly up to the dirt. I don’t think I ever will. But he’s passionate. And I think that showed up today.”

