Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals host the Marlins…

Nationals host the Marlins on home losing streak

The Associated Press

June 16, 2023, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (38-31, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (27-40, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 4.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (3-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -180, Nationals +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Miami Marlins looking to stop a four-game home losing streak.

Washington has a 27-40 record overall and a 12-21 record in home games. The Nationals have an 18-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has a 38-31 record overall and a 17-18 record in road games. The Marlins have a 30-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas leads Washington with nine home runs while slugging .463. Keibert Ruiz is 12-for-39 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .378 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 20 walks and 30 RBI. Joey Wendle is 12-for-35 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up