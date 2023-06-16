Nationals host the Marlins on home losing streak

Miami Marlins (38-31, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (27-40, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Friday, 7:05…

Miami Marlins (38-31, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (27-40, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 4.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (3-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -180, Nationals +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Miami Marlins looking to stop a four-game home losing streak.

Washington has a 27-40 record overall and a 12-21 record in home games. The Nationals have an 18-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has a 38-31 record overall and a 17-18 record in road games. The Marlins have a 30-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas leads Washington with nine home runs while slugging .463. Keibert Ruiz is 12-for-39 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .378 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 20 walks and 30 RBI. Joey Wendle is 12-for-35 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

