Nationals host the Marlins on 6-game home slide

The Associated Press

June 18, 2023, 4:00 AM

Miami Marlins (40-31, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (27-42, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (5-5, 4.17 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-7, 4.81 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -156, Nationals +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals look to break their six-game home losing streak with a win over the Miami Marlins.

Washington is 27-42 overall and 12-23 in home games. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .261, which ranks third in the NL.

Miami has a 19-18 record in road games and a 40-31 record overall. The Marlins have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.20.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Marlins are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas leads Washington with 10 home runs while slugging .478. Keibert Ruiz is 11-for-40 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .388 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 21 walks and 33 RBI. Joey Wendle is 14-for-40 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .238 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .218 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

