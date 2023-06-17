Arraez leads Marlins against the Nationals after 5-hit game

Miami Marlins (39-31, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (27-41, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Saturday, 4:05…

Miami Marlins (39-31, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (27-41, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-2, 4.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-3, 6.10 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -154, Nationals +131; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Washington Nationals after Luis Arraez had five hits against the Nationals on Friday.

Washington is 27-41 overall and 12-22 at home. The Nationals have gone 17-33 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Miami has gone 18-18 in road games and 39-31 overall. The Marlins have gone 17-26 in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Marlins hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas leads Washington with 10 home runs while slugging .477. Keibert Ruiz is 11-for-40 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 12-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .243 batting average, 5.47 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .228 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.