Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Arraez leads Marlins against…

Arraez leads Marlins against the Nationals after 5-hit game

The Associated Press

June 17, 2023, 3:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (39-31, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (27-41, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-2, 4.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-3, 6.10 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -154, Nationals +131; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Washington Nationals after Luis Arraez had five hits against the Nationals on Friday.

Washington is 27-41 overall and 12-22 at home. The Nationals have gone 17-33 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Miami has gone 18-18 in road games and 39-31 overall. The Marlins have gone 17-26 in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Marlins hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas leads Washington with 10 home runs while slugging .477. Keibert Ruiz is 11-for-40 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 12-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .243 batting average, 5.47 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .228 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up