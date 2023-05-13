Live Radio
New York Mets and Washington Nationals play in game 2 of series

The Associated Press

May 13, 2023, 3:59 AM

New York Mets (19-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (16-22, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 4.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -145, Nationals +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Washington has gone 6-13 at home and 16-22 overall. The Nationals have a 10-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 19-20 overall and 12-12 in road games. The Mets have a 9-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas ranks second on the Nationals with nine extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and four home runs). Joey Meneses is 13-for-41 with a double, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 RBI while hitting .317 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 10-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mets: 3-7, .220 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (eye), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back), Max Scherzer: day-to-day (neck), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

