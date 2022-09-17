Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | In Hong Kong, grief doubles as dissent | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins meet in game 2 of series

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 3:55 AM

Miami Marlins (59-86, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (50-94, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-11, 5.35 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-10, 5.24 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -132, Nationals +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Washington has a 50-94 record overall and a 23-49 record at home. Nationals hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Miami has a 30-43 record on the road and a 59-86 record overall. The Marlins have gone 22-35 in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the 15th time these teams match up this season. The Marlins are ahead 12-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles and 10 home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 13-for-42 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .285 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by four runs

Marlins: 4-6, .247 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

