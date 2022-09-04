LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Garcia leads Nationals against the Mets after 4-hit game

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 3:55 AM

Washington Nationals (46-87, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (85-49, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-9, 5.29 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -324, Nationals +257; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets after Luis Garcia had four hits against the Mets on Saturday.

New York has an 85-49 record overall and a 46-22 record in home games. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.52 ERA, which ranks seventh in MLB play.

Washington is 24-40 on the road and 46-87 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold an 11-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 32 home runs while slugging .507. Jeff McNeil is 11-for-37 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Luke Voit leads Washington with 18 home runs while slugging .413. Lane Thomas is 11-for-38 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Max Scherzer: day-to-day (side), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (knee), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

