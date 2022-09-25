De La Cruz leads Marlins against the Nationals after 4-hit performance

The Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals after Bryan De La Cruz had four hits on Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Nationals.

Washington Nationals (52-99, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (63-89, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (2-6, 4.40 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (6-3, 2.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -180, Nationals +152; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals after Bryan De La Cruz had four hits on Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Nationals.

Miami has a 32-45 record in home games and a 63-89 record overall. The Marlins are 44-21 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Washington has a 52-99 record overall and a 28-49 record in road games. The Nationals have a 37-81 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 19th time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 15-3.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Lane Thomas has 24 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs while hitting .247 for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 12-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 3-7, .206 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Patrick Corbin: day-to-day (back), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.