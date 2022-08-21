WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Nationals face the Padres…

Nationals face the Padres with 2-1 series lead

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

Washington Nationals (41-81, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (67-56, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-16, 6.96 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.83 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -279, Nationals +226; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals meet the San Diego Padres with a 2-1 series lead.

San Diego has a 34-26 record at home and a 67-56 record overall. The Padres have gone 23-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Washington has a 22-37 record in road games and a 41-81 record overall. The Nationals have gone 16-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 26 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 60 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 17-for-41 with eight doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles and nine home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 14-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Luke Voit: day-to-day (foot), Yadiel Hernandez: 10-Day IL (left calf), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

