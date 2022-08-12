Fans react as Juan Soto returns to Nationals Park

For the first time since being traded to the San Diego Padres, former Nationals star Juan Soto is back in D.C. for a weekend series.

Nationals fans waiting outside the stadium for the gates to open had mixed feeling about the superstar’s return.

“I personally have no hard feelings or ill will toward Juan,” said Keagan Conway.

He did not think Soto, who reportedly turned down a $440 million contract to stay with the Nationals, would get booed by fans like former player Bryce Harper did.

Brandon, 11, disagreed and said Soto will hear a boo in the crowd. “Yes, because I am,” he said.

His friend Hudson, 11, said he’s not booing and thinks Soto made the right decision to leave.

“No offense to the Nationals, but they are not the best team and didn’t offer him enough money,” Hudson said.