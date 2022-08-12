WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Fans react as Juan Soto returns to Nationals Park

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

August 12, 2022, 5:11 PM

(L-R) Brandon, 11 and Hudson, 11, wait outside Nationals Park to see Juan Soto play.
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
For the first time since being traded to the San Diego Padres, former Nationals star Juan Soto is back in D.C. for a weekend series.

Nationals fans waiting outside the stadium for the gates to open had mixed feeling about the superstar’s return.

“I personally have no hard feelings or ill will toward Juan,” said Keagan Conway.

He did not think Soto, who reportedly turned down a $440 million contract to stay with the Nationals, would get booed by fans like former player Bryce Harper did.

Brandon, 11, disagreed and said Soto will hear a boo in the crowd. “Yes, because I am,” he said.

His friend Hudson, 11, said he’s not booing and thinks Soto made the right decision to leave.

“No offense to the Nationals, but they are not the best team and didn’t offer him enough money,” Hudson said.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

