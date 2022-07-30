St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals play in game 2 of series

The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Washington Nationals leading the series 1-0.

St. Louis Cardinals (53-47, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (34-67, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-0); Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-7, 4.95 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -151, Nationals +129; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Washington Nationals leading the series 1-0.

Washington is 34-67 overall and 15-37 in home games. The Nationals have a 23-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis is 24-27 on the road and 53-47 overall. The Cardinals have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .321.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 17 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 12-for-33 with four doubles, a triple and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 24 home runs, 48 walks and 78 RBI while hitting .334 for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 11-for-42 with four doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (neck), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.