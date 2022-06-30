FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Home » Washington Nationals » Pirates meet the Brewers…

Pirates meet the Brewers following Reynolds’ 3-home run game

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 2:41 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (44-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (30-45, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-8, 4.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (1-7, 4.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -128, Pirates +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers after Bryan Reynolds hit three home runs on Wednesday in an 8-7 win over the Nationals.

Pittsburgh has a 17-20 record in home games and a 30-45 record overall. The Pirates have a 20-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 25-18 record on the road and a 44-33 record overall. The Brewers have the eighth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.73.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Brewers have a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 RBI for the Pirates. Reynolds is 12-for-37 with a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has a .252 batting average to rank sixth on the Brewers, and has 11 doubles, two triples and seven home runs. Willy Adames is 10-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .222 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: David Bednar: day-to-day (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Zach Thompson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

