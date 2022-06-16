Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman Weekend fan guide: Schedule, giveaways, guests

This weekend will feature one of the biggest highlights of the Nationals’ season when the club hosts a ceremony to retire Ryan Zimmerman’s No. 11 jersey. Here’s everything you need to know.

This weekend will feature one of the biggest highlights of the Nationals’ season when the club hosts a ceremony to retire Ryan Zimmerman’s No. 11 jersey.

During the two-day celebration, the Nationals will honor their inaugural draft pick by holding Q&A sessions with former players, giving away free T-shirts and selling limited-edition items like bobbleheads and commemorative tickets.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Schedule

Friday

1:05 p.m.: Game 1 of Nationals-Phillies doubleheader

5:30 p.m.: Gates open back up for all fans

6-6:20 p.m.: Q&A session with former players on top of visitor’s dugout hosted by MASN’s Bob Carpenter

6-6:20 p.m.: Fans not in attendance can stream a Q&A session with former players hosted by 106.7 The Fan’s Dave Jageler and Charlie Slowes on Instagram

6:20-6:40 p.m.: Q&A session with Ryan Zimmerman on top of visitor’s dugout hosted by MASN’s Bob Carpenter

7:05 p.m.: Game 2 of Nationals-Phillies doubleheader

Saturday

2:30 p.m.: Gates open for all fans

3:10 p.m.: On-field ceremony for Ryan Zimmerman begins

4:35 p.m.: First pitch of Nationals-Phillies

The Nationals encourage fans to arrive to the ballpark early and be in their seats by 3:00.

Giveaways

Friday

Ryan Zimmerman Employee No. 11 adult T-shirts (first 25,000 fans 21 and up)

Saturday

2006 Ryan Zimmerman Employee kids jersey T-shirt (first 10,000 fans 12 and under)

Limited-edition merchandise

In addition to the free T-shirts fans can collect, the Nationals will also be selling exclusive Ryan Zimmerman merchandise at their team store including a “Mr. National” bobblehead and commemorative tickets.

Former players in attendance

The Nationals invited the following former players to participate in the festivities:

SS Ian Desmond (played for WSH from 2009-15)

2B Danny Espinosa (2010-16)

1B Adam LaRoche (2011-14)

UTIL Jordy Mercer (2021)

OF Laynce Nix (2011)

C Brian Schneider (2005-07)

OF Jayson Werth (2011-17)

SP Gio González (2012-18)

SP Jordan Zimmermann (2009-15)