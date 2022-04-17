RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia strikes big cities, bears down on Mariupol | Missile strikes Russia's flagship | Children detail trauma with art | PHOTOS
Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals play in game 4 of series

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 2:41 AM

Washington Nationals (4-5) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (4-4)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-2, 10.80 ERA, 2.85 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (0-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -116, Pirates -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals, leading the series 2-1.

Pittsburgh had a 61-101 record overall and a 37-44 record at home last season. The Pirates averaged 2.5 extra base hits per game, including 0.8 home runs.

Washington went 65-97 overall and 30-51 in road games last season. The Nationals averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

INJURIES: Pirates: Kevin Newman: day-to-day (groin), Zach Thompson: day-to-day (shoulder), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

