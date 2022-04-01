RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Nationals’ Cherry Blossom jerseys set MLB sales records

Bijan Todd

April 1, 2022, 10:53 PM

Washingtonians are enthralled with the Washington Nationals’ new Cherry Blossom-themed City Edition uniforms. So much so, in fact, they bought enough of them to shatter some MLB jersey sales records.

Per a Nationals press release, the retail of the Cherry Blossom threads now accounts for “MLB Shop’s best first hour of sales for any City Connect team launch.” It also accounts for the highest-ever Day 1 sales for a City Connect jersey, “beating the previous record by +58%.”

Unveiling the new uniforms didn’t come without its fair share of flair as the legendary Budweiser Clydesdale horses made a special delivery of the new threads to the Nats’ team store adjacent to Nationals Park in Navy Yard. Delivery day, this past Wednesday, was the highest-volume sales day in the team store since the 2019 postseason, when Washington defeated Houston in the World Series.

The Washington Wizards joined the Nationals in their release of Cherry-Blossom themed jerseys, though their flashy pink threads will not debut, or go on sale, until the 2022-23 NBA season. The joint effort is the first time in history an NBA and MLB team from the same market collaborated on City Edition uniforms.

Different players from both squads, including Kyle Kuzma and Juan Soto, took part in the media release of the D.C. themed jerseys. Nats reliever Sean Doolittle essentially captured the public’s reaction to the jerseys with his gleeful expression when he first saw them.

Nationals fans can purchase the Cherry Blossom jerseys “exclusively at the Nationals team store, MLBShop.com and neweracap.com from March 30 through April 4 before hitting Nike online and select retail locations April 5, and full online and in-store distribution on April 10,” per the press release.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

