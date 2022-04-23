RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians try to storm Mariupol plant | Deepening Putin pain: West studies oil and gas | Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter | Photos
Nationals 1B Josh Bell exits vs Giants after 2 innings

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 2:22 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell left the game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday after two innings.

Bell led off the bottom of the second with a walk, went to second on a single, advanced to third on a grounder and was stranded there.

The Nationals generally do not provide information on injuries during the game.

Bell left Wednesday’s game against the Diamondbacks with left knee tightness. An MRI was clean and he was in the lineup on Thursday.

