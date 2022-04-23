Nationals 1B Josh Bell exits vs Giants after 2 innings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell left the game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday after…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell left the game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday after two innings.

Bell led off the bottom of the second with a walk, went to second on a single, advanced to third on a grounder and was stranded there.

The Nationals generally do not provide information on injuries during the game.

Bell left Wednesday’s game against the Diamondbacks with left knee tightness. An MRI was clean and he was in the lineup on Thursday.

