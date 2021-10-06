Coronavirus News: What comes next after DC schools bill | Montgomery Co. plans test-to-stay unit | Los Angeles OKs strict vaccination mandate | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Juan Soto dons Trea Turner jersey for Dodgers-Cardinals NL Wild Card Game

Matt Weyrich

October 6, 2021, 8:39 PM

Juan Soto dons Trea Turner jersey for NL Wild Card Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

The Nationals’ season may be over, but Juan Soto still got a least a taste of playoff baseball this October.

Soto attended Wednesday night’s NL Wild Card Game, supporting former teammates Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in their quest to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the St. Louis Cardinals. Soto wore Turner’s Nationals jersey and took a photo with Scherzer’s wife Erica. Washington hitting coach Kevin Long, rocking a Scherzer jersey of his own, was there as well.

Scherzer and Turner had played alongside Soto since 2018 before the Nationals shipped the two superstars to Los Angeles in a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline. The Dodgers went on to post the best record in baseball over the final two months of the season with Scherzer (7-0, 1.98 ERA) and Turner (.338/.385/.565) leading the way.

Washington has since kicked off a youth movement, looking toward the future with Soto as its central building block. The 22-year-old outfielder went on a tear of his own down the stretch, making a legitimate case for NL MVP despite the Nationals finishing 65-97.

Even though they’re no longer teammates, Soto decided to get his offseason started by showing his support for a pair of Nationals legends.

