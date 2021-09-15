Max Scherzer named Nationals’ nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

Max Scherzer has been named the Nationals’ nominee for the annual Roberto Clemente Award, the club announced Tuesday.

The award is given to the player “who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field,” as nominated by each team and selected through a fan vote and blue ribbon panel. Washington traded Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July, but he’ll represent his former club as one of 30 nominees across Major League Baseball.

Scherzer’s philanthropic efforts touched all corners of the DMV during his six and a half years with the Nationals. He and his wife, Erica, were both involved with the Humane Rescue Alliance, running multiple pet adoption campaigns and fundraisers including a thank you gift to D.C. shortly after he was traded to Los Angeles. The right-hander was also active with the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy and he sponsored the construction of a baseball field in Washington Highlands that’s set to open next spring.

In addition to Scherzer, former Nationals shortstop and lead player spokesman of their Youth Baseball Academy Ian Desmond was announced as the Colorado Rockies’ nominee for the award. Desmond hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2019 after opting out each of the last two years, but he’s still under contract with the Rockies through this season.

Fans can vote for the nominees through Oct. 3. The player selected by the fans will receive one vote that will be tallied up with those from the blue ribbon panel, which includes MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, media members and Clemente’s children, Enrique, Luis and Roberto Clemente Jr.