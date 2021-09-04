CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Former Nationals pitcher Gio Gonzalez receives ovation at game against Mets

Eduardo Razo

September 4, 2021, 7:30 AM

Gio Gonzalez attends Nats-Mets game, receives ovation originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former Washington Nationals pitcher Gio Gonzalez announced his retirement from baseball back in March. Now the 35-year-old is enjoying his post-playing career life by attending a game where he used to pitch.

The Nationals are kicking off a weekend series against the struggling New York Mets, and the MASN broadcast cameras showed Gonzalez in attendance to watch his former team.

Gonzalez was also shown on the jumbotron at Nationals Park, where he received a standing ovation from the home crowd. Gonzalez spent six years from 2012 to 2018 with the organization, which is why so many fans still hold the pitcher in high regard.

This article was written by WTOP's news partner, NBC Sports Washington.

