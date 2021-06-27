CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Nationals’ Erick Fedde goes on 10-day IL with oblique strain

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 9:55 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Washington Nationals right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde went on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of an oblique strain, with the move retroactive to Thursday.

Fedde is 4-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 11 starts. He had thrown 21 consecutive scoreless innings before giving up five runs in four innings in the Nationals’ 13-12 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Washington recalled right-handed pitcher Andres Machado from Triple-A Rochester, where he had a 2.63 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings as a reliever.

