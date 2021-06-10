CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. addressing student needs | Renters need to respond to eviction orders | How many in DC have 1 vaccine? | Racial gaps in deaths persist | How many vaccinated in DMV?
DeSclafani, Giants to face Scherzer, Nationals

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 3:06 AM

San Francisco Giants (38-23, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (25-33, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (5-2, 3.51 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (5-4, 2.22 ERA, .82 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and San Francisco will square off on Thursday.

The Nationals are 13-15 on their home turf. Washington ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .247 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .305.

The Giants are 20-14 in road games. San Francisco has hit a league-leading 90 home runs this season, Brandon Crawford leads the club with 14 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 21 extra base hits and is batting .305.

Crawford leads the Giants with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .558.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (nose), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Caleb Baragar: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (thumb), Alex Dickerson: (back), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Curt Casali: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

