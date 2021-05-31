Victor Robles was reinstated from the 10-day injured list, the Nationals announced Monday. Infielder Luis García had also been optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday evening.

Nationals reinstate Victor Robles from injured list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Robles was placed on the Injured List earlier this month with a right ankle sprain.

Prior to the injury, Robles was hitting .246 with 11 runs scored in his 39 appearances.

His return comes the day after a tough three-game sweep by the Brewers in less than 24 hours.

Robles’ return to the squad will likely mean the outfield will go back to the way it looked at the start of the season. Kyle Schwarber will play left field, Robles in center and Juan Soto in right. Andrew Stevenson will likely still see pinch hit opportunities and play in the outfield for some games.

Washington sits at last place in the NL East with a record of 21-28 on the season. They take on the Braves on the road for a four-game series beginning Monday.