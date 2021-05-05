Braves face Washington, aim to build on Ynoa’s strong performance

Atlanta Braves (13-16, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (12-13, second in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday, 7:05…

Atlanta Braves (13-16, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (12-13, second in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +118, Braves -137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Huascar Ynoa. Ynoa pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with four strikeouts against Washington.

The Nationals are 5-5 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the league. Josh Harrison leads the team with an average of .344.

The Braves are 6-8 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit 42 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 10, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-1. Huascar Ynoa secured his third victory and Ynoa went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Atlanta. Joe Ross took his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Nationals with six home runs and has 10 RBIs.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 34 hits and has 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .235 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Guillermo Heredia: (right hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.