New York takes 3-game slide into matchup with Washington

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 3:06 AM

Washington Nationals (7-9, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (7-7, second in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-1, 5.56 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-1, .45 ERA, .70 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -301, Nationals +246; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 5-3 against the rest of their division. New York’s team on-base percentage of .324 is seventh in the MLB. Brandon Nimmo leads the team with an OBP of .481.

The Nationals have gone 1-2 against division opponents. Washington ranks fourth in the MLB in hitting with a .255 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .302.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with six extra base hits and is batting .231.

Turner leads the Nationals with seven extra base hits and eight RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (right hip), Jose Martinez: (knee).

Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Juan Soto: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

