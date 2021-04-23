CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Nats offer single-game tickets, unveil some giveaways

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

April 23, 2021, 11:21 AM

The Nationals said single-game tickets are now on sale for every home game through May 13, and some of the giveaways are known.

You can get a Daniel Hudson World Series bobblehead either on Saturday, May 1 when the team takes on the Miami Marlins or Wednesday, May 5 when the Atlanta Braves are in town.

The Daniel Hudson bobblehead will be given away in May. (Courtesy Washington Nationals Baseball Club)

The Nats will give out freebie World Series grocery totes on May 11 when they take the field against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Kids can cuddle up to a Screech travel pillow, if they go to the game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, May 23. That’s the last day of the three-day, annual Beltway Series, which this year is sponsored by Inova.

Kids 12 and under can get a Screech travel pillow. (Courtesy Washington Nationals Baseball Club)

Tickets start at $14 and will be sold in social distanced pods of one to six tickets. Tickets are available online.

Unlike in years past when you have had to get to Nationals Park early to make sure you among the first fans there for the giveaway item, that’s not the case now.

The Nationals said in a news release that there will be “enough giveaway items so that every ticketed guest will be able to receive that game’s giveaway. All giveaways will be distributed at all gates and will be placed on a table in a grab-and-go format.”

The team said future giveaways and promotions will be released as the season progresses.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

