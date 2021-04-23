Nats offer single-game tickets, unveil some giveaways

The Nationals said single-game tickets are now on sale for every home game through May 13, and some of the giveaways are known.

You can get a Daniel Hudson World Series bobblehead either on Saturday, May 1 when the team takes on the Miami Marlins or Wednesday, May 5 when the Atlanta Braves are in town.

The Nats will give out freebie World Series grocery totes on May 11 when they take the field against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Kids can cuddle up to a Screech travel pillow, if they go to the game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, May 23. That’s the last day of the three-day, annual Beltway Series, which this year is sponsored by Inova.

Tickets start at $14 and will be sold in social distanced pods of one to six tickets. Tickets are available online.

Unlike in years past when you have had to get to Nationals Park early to make sure you among the first fans there for the giveaway item, that’s not the case now.

The Nationals said in a news release that there will be “enough giveaway items so that every ticketed guest will be able to receive that game’s giveaway. All giveaways will be distributed at all gates and will be placed on a table in a grab-and-go format.”

The team said future giveaways and promotions will be released as the season progresses.